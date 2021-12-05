Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni twin in black as they return from Goa to Mumbai

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife - interior designer Sussanne Khan was papped outside the Mumbai airport as she returned from Goa. Her rumoured boyfriend actor Arslan Goni was also photographed at the airport. The two however exited separately. Both Sussanne and Arslan were dressed in black. While the former wore a skinny short black dress the latter opted for a plain black t-shirt with ripped jeans.

Sussanne Khan was in a hurry and shortly interacted with the paps who inquired how she was doing. “ Thank you. Very good,” said the interior designer while walking fastly towards her car. Arslan on the other hand, walked out leisurely and even posed for shutterbugs without a mask on. He however dodged the question when asked about his trip to Goa.

Earlier, Sussanne and Arslan attended Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding. They again did not make a joint appearance.

The news of the two dating first came out when Arslan posted a picture of himself with Sussanne on his Instagram to wish her on birthday. “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love,” wrote the actor.

Sussanne had commented on his post, “thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’” with multiple heart emojis. Video of Arslan standing next to Sussanne during her birthday celebration had also surfaced online.

Sussanne, who was previously married to Hrithik, shares two kids with him. Sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Despite the divorce, the former couple is on good terms with each other.