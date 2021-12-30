Sussanne Khan decorates house with lights, candles for holidays, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan is surprised

NEW DELHI: Sussanne Khan, who recently shifted to a new house in the Juhu suburbs in Mumbai, where she is staying with her sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan, gave her abode a festive makeover on Christmas. Sussanne, a renowned interior designer, decked her house with Christmas trees, lights, mistletoe, a nativity scene display, wreaths, candles and the works. There was even a DJ console for parties.

She took to Instagram and dropped a video of her house, which looked all glittery and festive ready. "Coz there is no other more glorious time of the year than December… #MyNest #skilodgeinspired #bramblesandmistletoe #ThankYouLife #gratefulheart," she wrote in her caption.

While her fans bombarded her post with some adorable comments, we noticed a compliment that had come straight from none other than her ex-husband and Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan. "Wow Sussanne. Looks amazing!" he wrote. Malaika Arora commented, "The most stunning home." Bipasha Basu said 'wow' and added a heart-eye emoji, while Rohit Roy wrote, "How lovely".

Sussanne's new house is just a few minutes away from Hrithik's house.

Hrithik and Sussanne got hitched immediately after the release of his debut film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. However, they got separated in 2014 but continue to share cordial terms.

Sussanne is currently rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni. She recently hosted a bash for her Arslan on his birthday at her abode and photos from the party were all over the internet. Taking to Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021."

Reacting on her sweet post, birthday boy commented with a sweet gesture and also made their relationship official on Instagram. He commented, ““Love You", and Thank you so much …. You are just amazing.”

For the unversed, Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities together.

