Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID, Tiger Shroff reacts

'Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently,' writes Sussane Khan after testing Covid positive.

Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID, Tiger Shroff reacts

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has contracted COVID-19. Sussanne took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 11) to inform everyone about her diagnosis.

"After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Various friends of Sussane took to the comment section to wish her speedy recovery. “Oh nooo get well soon,” wrote Tiger Shroff. " You will be fine soon," commented Sussanne's sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. Sussane’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni also commented, “You will fine soon”.

Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Chaudhry and others also wished Sussane speedy recovery.

On Monday (January 10), Sussane took to Instagram to wish ex Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday. She called him ‘best dad ever’ and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoal”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussane runs interior design studio ‘The Charcoal Project’ and also co-owns online e-commerce shop ‘The Label Life’ along with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

