Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali announces separation from husband DJ Aqeel

NEW DELHI: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, sister of actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan, has announced separation with her husband DJ Aqeel. Farah took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband and penned down a long note where she stated that they have decided to part ways with each other.

"Happily separated," Farah wrote on her Instagram, as she shared the update with her followers. Her husband DJ Aqeel also shared a similar post on his Instagram. She mentioned that it has been nine years since her relationship with her husband changed from couple to just friends. She also added that two of them do not hold any animosity against each other and will always be there for each other. Here's what she wrote in a post:

Sometimes two people grow apart.

Sometimes they outgrow each other.

It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other.

Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.

It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life.

@djaqeelforever

Farah's sister Sussane extended her support and wrote, "Love you both". Actresses Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza and Vidya Malvade dropped heart emojis on the post.

Farah and Aqeel tied the knot in February 1999. The couple is blessed with two children, son Azaan and daughter Fizaa.