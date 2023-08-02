trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643743
Suzzane Somers Diagnosed With Breast Cancer A Second Time, Actress Makes Emotional Revelation

Suzanne Somers Health Update: Actress battles breast cancer once again. She previously also dealt with skin cancer.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: ANI

Suzzane Somers Diagnosed With Breast Cancer A Second Time, Actress Makes Emotional Revelation Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Hollywood actor Suzzane Somers, on Tuesday (local time) revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Somers shared a post in which she could be seen along with her husband Alan Hamel by her side. She wrote in the caption, “Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.”

According to People, a US-based media outlet, Somers has been vocal about her health journey over the years. In addition to her 2000 breast cancer diagnosis, the Step by Step actress also battled skin cancer.

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter. Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever,” Somers said.

She concluded, “My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you - and I love you!”

Hamel, recently gave an update on Somers’ latest cancer fight, opening up to PageSix about the ups and downs of his wife’s health, as per People.

“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia…which is the waiting room for cancer,” he told the outlet. “She has now dealt with her cancer once again. On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward,” reported People. 

