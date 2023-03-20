Swara Bhaskar Wears Lehenga By Pakistani Designer For Her Walima, Drops Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar tied the nuptial knot with social activist Fahad Ahmad Khan in February. Pictures of the newlyweds flooded social media pages with her netizens showering the couple with congratulatory messages. The couple registered their marriage in January under the Special Marriage Act. Their traditional wedding kickstarted on March 11 with the Haldi ceremony, which was followed by mehendi, sangeet and Qawwali night. The newlyweds hosted a grand wedding reception in the national capital on March 16 which was attended by celebrities from both entertainment and political circuits including the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Jaya Bachchan.

On Sunday, March 19, Swara and Fahad had another wedding reception hosted by the groom's family. It mostly had his friends in attendance. For the second wedding reception, Swara opted for a beige lehenga by a Pakistani designer. She wore a big nose ring and matha patti. Meanwhile, Fahad opted for a golden kurta with a white sherwani and a white and golden dupatta.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Swara Bhasker shared a detailed glimpse of her beige lehenga. She thanked the Pakistani designer for sending her the ensemble 'all the way across the border'. Sharing a note, she wrote, "A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible (sic)!"

Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing – Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Congratulations to the newly married couple.

Earlier, on March 15, a day before the grand wedding reception, Swara Bhaskar offered a few glimpses of a special Qawwali night. Many notable personalities graced the event. For the occasion, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress got decked up in a royal navy blue, velvet ethnic ensemble, having intricate designs in gold.

She expressed her gratitude towards political leaders - Akhilesh Yadav and Prakash Jarwal for delving into the post-wedding festivities. "Happy & honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to Swaad Anusaar festivities, Qawwali Night…" read an excerpt of her caption.