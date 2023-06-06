Swara Bhasker Announces Pregnancy, Posts Photos Of Baby Bump With Husband Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Actor Swara Bhasker on Tuesday (June 6) announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor shared the news on Twitter and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing - Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Swara informed her fans that the baby is due in October.

She tweeted, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby." The couple can be seen rejoicing over their incoming bundle of joy in a carousel of two pictures. The pictures shared by Swara and her husband Ahmad posing together on a terrace with the latter cradling her baby bump.

Swara, who is seen with a visible baby bump, glows in a powder pink dress whereas Fahad is seen in a beige shirt.

Swara and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in February this year. The duo had a registered court marriage in January this year followed by traditional wedding ceremonies in Delhi in the presence of their loved and dear ones. The couple shared some dreamy pictures from their celebrations, including pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, Sangeet, mehendi ceremonies, and the Carnatic vocal recital. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by some popular names from the political circuit including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Arvind Kejriwal among others.

Swara and Fahad met each other during the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests in 2019. In February, when she officially announced her union with Fahad, she shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of their relationship timeline.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'.