Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad Host Wedding Reception In Delhi, Jaya Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal Attend

NEW DELHI: Renowned Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad, who recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, hosted a grand wedding reception in the national capital on Delhi. The duo had registered their marriage in February. The wedding reception was attended by their close friends and family members and some big faces from the political circuit.

Pictures and videos of the guests from the wedding reception of Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad have now gone viral on the internet. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were among the guests who were spotted gracing the reception to bless the couple as they begin a new chapter of their life.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding reception with his Z-plus security cover. He clicks pictures with the couple on the stage and even speaks to them for a while. A video of Rahul Gandhi from Swara and Fahad's wedding reception has gone viral on the internet with netizens flooding the comment section with their views and reactions.

Jaya Bachchan came dressed in a beautiful off-white-yellow salwar suit at the event. However, she was seen with a face mask and did not pose for the cameras.

Another video from the wedding reception showed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also attending the event and congratulating the couple. In a video, CM Kejriwal is walking up to the stage to meet and greet the couple while posing with their family members.

Swara shared several glimpses of the wedding ceremony on social media. The couple looked royal in their traditional outfits and fans loved their chemistry.

Swara and Fahad hosted a qawwali night on March 15 night where Niazi Brothers performed. The function was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Swara announced her wedding with a video on Twitter where she explained how the two fell for each other during a protest. Announcing her wedding with Fahad Ahmad, Swara wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" The couple got married on January 6, under the Special Marriage Act.