Swara Bhasker reacts after Aryan Khan's bail gets rejected by special NDPS court

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was refused bail in the drugs case by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday. The bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been rejected in relation to the cruise party drugs case.

Soon after the bail was denied, social media erupted with reactions with many Bollywood stars slamming it.

After filmmakers Rahul Dholakia and Hansal Mehta, the latest one to join the league was Swara Bhasker.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, she tweeted, “Stunning abdication of law.. by those charged with upholding the rule of law!

#AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase..”

Stunning abdication of law.. by those charged with upholding the rule of law!#AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 20, 2021

For the unversed, Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act, according to PTI.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on a cruise ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

The NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the cruise party drugs case so far including 18 males and 2 females - all lodged in separate jail barracks.