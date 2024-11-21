Swara Bhasker Slams Haters For Her Conservative Wardrobe Choice Post Marriage With Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker, known for her unapologetic stance on social issues, recently addressed the online criticism surrounding her wardrobe choices after her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. Taking to social media, Swara responded to trolls who seemingly had issues with her embracing more traditional outfits like sarees and kurtas.

She shared a meme that has been circulating on the Internet for a while, where netizens are taking a dig at her changed look post marriage to Muslim politician Fahad Ahmad," I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post-marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!). Here are more pics of me post-marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung. I’m sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!”

I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! pic.twitter.com/z5SshleHCB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 20, 2024

Her witty yet pointed response quickly gained traction, with fans and supporters applauding her for shutting down the negativity. Swara’s statement highlights her defiance against stereotypes and criticism, emphasizing that personal choices should not be subject to public scrutiny.

This isn’t the first time Swara has taken on trolls with humour and confidence, further cementing her image as a fearless voice in Bollywood.