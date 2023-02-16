Swara Bhasker Ties The Knot With Fahad Ahmad: All You Need to Know About Him

New Delhi: 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor Swara Bhasker left her fans curious after she dropped a post with a man with the caption, 'this could be love'. However, the actor didn't divulge much about the person she was referring to. However, on Thursday, she left everyone surprised after she announced her marriage to Samajwadi Party leader and political activist Fahad Ahmad.

The actor, while announcing her marriage, shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments, and also from their court wedding. Swara shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. The video shared by Swara shows how the two met at political protests to getting into a relationship and finally tying the knot.

Soon after Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to Fawah Ahmad, her fans and people from the film fraternity extended their congratulatory message to the couple. Meanwhile, netizens were also curious to know who is the guy Swara got married to.

For the unversed, Fahad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, according to his Twitter profile. The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

Going by his birth year which is 1992, Fahad is four years junior to Swara Bhasker. He was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests across the country where the couple met for the first time.

It was in 2018 that the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) decided to withdraw financial aid to students from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, who were eligible for the Union government's post-matriculation scholarship. The students’ union had called for a strike and Fahad was at the forefront of it. He was the general secretary during that time, and the protest continued for over 300 days. Fahad was pursuing his M.Phil at that time.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad’s paths crossed at CAA protests and now the two have registered their marriage. After meeting at the rallies, the two became friends. Fahad had invited Swara to his brother's wedding and the actor even said that while she would not be able to attend it due to work commitments, she would most definitely attend his wedding.