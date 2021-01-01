‘Swimming into 2021’, says Kylie Jenner's latest post - Check out her sizzling pics

New Delhi: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner set the temperature high with her bikini clad pictures swimming in a pool. The model-entrepreneur took to Instagram to share her sizzling pictures with her fans.

Captioning the post, Kylie wrote, “Swimming into 2021”. Resembling a mermaid, this diva took everyone’s breath away with her stunning snaps.

This is what Kylie posted:

Meanwhile, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics also posted pictures with her sister Kendall Jenner skiing in the snow fully covered from head to toe, wearing helmets.

Have a look at her posts:

Kylie is an avid social media user whose frequent posts keep her fans updated about the reality TV star’s life. She enjoys a massive following of 203 million followers on Instagram.

She has a 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with American rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie was recently named the top earning celebrity in Forbes’ 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list of 2020. Her brother-in-law and American rapper Kanye West bagged the second position on the list. Kylie, a 23-year-old social media star, earned $590 million during the year. She has starred in shows like 'Life of Kylie' and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ among others.