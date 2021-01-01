हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

‘Swimming into 2021’, says Kylie Jenner's latest post - Check out her sizzling pics

Captioning the post, Kylie wrote, “Swimming into 2021”. Resembling a mermaid, this diva took everyone’s breath away with her stunning snaps.

‘Swimming into 2021’, says Kylie Jenner&#039;s latest post - Check out her sizzling pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kyliejenner

New Delhi: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner set the temperature high with her bikini clad pictures swimming in a pool. The model-entrepreneur took to Instagram to share her sizzling pictures with her fans.

Captioning the post, Kylie wrote, “Swimming into 2021”. Resembling a mermaid, this diva took everyone’s breath away with her stunning snaps.

This is what Kylie posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyli (@kyliejenner)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner)

 

Meanwhile, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics also posted pictures with her sister Kendall Jenner skiing in the snow fully covered from head to toe, wearing helmets.

Have a look at her posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyl (@kyliejenner)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyli (@kyliejenner)

 

Kylie is an avid social media user whose frequent posts keep her fans updated about the reality TV star’s life. She enjoys a massive following of 203 million followers on Instagram.

She has a 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with American rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie was recently named the top earning celebrity in Forbes’ 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list of 2020. Her brother-in-law and American rapper Kanye West bagged the second position on the list. Kylie, a 23-year-old social media star, earned $590 million during the year. She has starred in shows like 'Life of Kylie' and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ among others. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kylie JennerHappy New Year 2021Kylie Jenner InstagramKendall Jenner
Next
Story

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, texts to send your loved ones!

  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

DNA: Massive fire in the forests of Manipur