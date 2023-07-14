trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635587
Switzerland Diaries: Tahira Kashyap Is On A Dream Vacation With Her Kids - Check Pics Here

Tahira Kashyap's Instagram posts from her Switzerland trip is setting serious travel goals. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tahira is vacy-ing with her kids in Switzerland
  • Tahira makes her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Switzerland Diaries: Tahira Kashyap Is On A Dream Vacation With Her Kids - Check Pics Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Author-director Tahira Kashyap is unwinding with her kids in picturesque Switzerland. Tahira's recent posts about travelling with children have been creating a stir on the internet. Her followers have poured in love in the comment section.

Redefining the term 'Travel buddies,' Tahira's recent posts bring out her immense love for 'YRF' as she can be seen striking apt poses to get clicked.

 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

On the work front, Tahira has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut directorial titled "Sharmajee Ki Beti," and is working on a few untitled projects.

