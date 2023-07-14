Switzerland Diaries: Tahira Kashyap Is On A Dream Vacation With Her Kids - Check Pics Here
Tahira Kashyap's Instagram posts from her Switzerland trip is setting serious travel goals.
- Tahira is vacy-ing with her kids in Switzerland
- Tahira makes her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'
New Delhi: Author-director Tahira Kashyap is unwinding with her kids in picturesque Switzerland. Tahira's recent posts about travelling with children have been creating a stir on the internet. Her followers have poured in love in the comment section.
Redefining the term 'Travel buddies,' Tahira's recent posts bring out her immense love for 'YRF' as she can be seen striking apt poses to get clicked.
On the work front, Tahira has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut directorial titled "Sharmajee Ki Beti," and is working on a few untitled projects.
