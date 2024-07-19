T-Series Co-owner And 90s Actor Krishan Kumar’s 20-year-old Daughter Tishaa Kumar Dies After A Prolonged Illness

Mumbai: It's indeed a heartbreaking and tough time for the Kumar family. T Series Co-owner and 90s popular actor Krishan Kumar has lost his 20-year-old daughter after battling a prolonged illness as she was reportedly diagnosed with cancer. There have been several reports that Bhushan Kumar's niece Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer, however, there is no official confirmation about the same from the family or the spokesperson.

The statement shared by the team of T Series spokesperson to Zee News reads, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

Tishaa Kumar was born in 2003 and was based in Germany. Tishaa was undergoing treatment in Germany and took her last breath there after battling her prolonged illness. Rest in peace to the young soul.

