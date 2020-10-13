हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe's 'biggini shoot' video from Maldives goes viral, gets a reaction from Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan - Watch

Actress Taapsee Pannu, her sister Shagun, cousins and boyfriend Mathias Boe are currently in the Maldives and having a ball! The Pannus shot a 'biggini shoot' (yeah, you read that right!) which actually their take on a viral video by Yashraj Mukhate of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame viral stuff. 

Taapsee Pannu and boyfriend Mathias Boe&#039;s &#039;biggini shoot&#039; video from Maldives goes viral, gets a reaction from Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Taapsee took to her Instagram account and posted: So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? .... #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boeEdited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!! 

Taapsee took to her Instagram account and posted: So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? .... #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boeEdited by @yellowelephant.in Location is our beautiful holiday villa @tajmaldives And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!

The viral video has garnered over 665,284 likes so far. Several celebrities dropped their comments on it. From Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar to Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal and many others - all loved the hilarious biggini shoot video. 

Yashraj Mukhate had a few days back posted a 'Biggini Shoot' video which cracked up the internet and looks like Taapsee loved it too. And that explains why the Pannus tried their own version of it.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others. 

 

Tags:
Taapsee Pannubikini shootMaldivestaapsee pannu videoViral videoAnushka Sharmayashraj mukhate
