Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence on Income Tax raids, says 'not so sasti anymore'

New Delhi: Days after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residence and other properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, the latter finally broke her silence and tweeted on the issue.

Taapsee Pannu in her series of tweets clarified the details of I-T raids. She wrote:

3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily

1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister

P.S- “not so sasti” anymore

Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, who are currently in Pune for film shooting were quizzed by the officials separately for about 6 hours at a hotel.

Income Tax Department in its official statement earlier had said: "Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on. Apart from this, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs. 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also."

As per initial reports, a discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore has been uncovered during the probe. The company officials reportedly failed to explain this discrepancy. “During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore,” the official statement by the Income Tax department said.

“Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated,” the statement added.

The I-T raid was also conducted at properties linked to Madhu Mantena’s KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai. Around 28 premises including residences and offices are being searched. Two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two Talent Management companies in Mumbai are under scanner.

Meanwhile, digital data in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disks etc have been seized, the statement revealed. Around seven lockers have been put under restraint and the search is still on at all the premises.

Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit had reacted to the raids and tweeted about the same.