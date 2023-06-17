Taapsee Pannu Reflects On Her 10-Year-Long Journey In Bollywood

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently marked a significant milestone in her career, as she completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has time and again captivated audiences with her brilliant acting skills and ability to portray diverse and challenging roles with ease. Known for her unconventional choices, Taapsee has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. From thought-provoking social dramas to thrillers, she has consistently delivered powerful performances. Now, in an interview, Taapsee made some revelations about the film industry and the existing camps.

Taapsee Pannu said, “Yes, Bollywood camps aren’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there forever. It can be the basis of an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.” Taapsee went on to reveal that being an outsider, she was always aware of the unfairness of the industry, but it did not let her become a bitter person.

Taapsee Pannu On Favouritism In Bollywood

Taapsee added,” I don’t know of any profession, apart from sports probably, where camp and favouritism does not exist, at least to some extent. The results are fair and square, and proportional to one’s talent.”

She concluded by saying,” To become a part of this industry, you first get a foot in the door, and if you manage to do so, there is a struggle to be able to make your presence felt. You have to struggle to prove yourself with every film and it’s not that if one of the films gets success, then the rest will be successful too”.

Before Taapsee, a few days ago, actress Priyanka Chopra, too, had spoken about the existence of camps in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming projects

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll this year, with a series of much-awaited films lined up for release. Her fans can expect a cinematic treat from the actress as she is set to showcase her acting prowess in diverse roles across genres.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming releases include Dunki, where she stars along with Shah Rukh Khan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Taapsee Pannu’s last film

She was last seen in Blurr, which was released on Zee5.