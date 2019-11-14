close

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu: Education is solution to all problems

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu believes that education is the solution to all problems. She recently shot for a Karamveer episode for the show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 11" where she was accompanied by Achyuta Samanta from Kalarabanka, Odisha.

He had started the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which provides free accommodation, food, healthcare and education to the tribal children of Odisha. He is also the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIIMS).

"I went to Odisha only once, and that too in his institute for a panel discussion. That time, I had come to know about his body of work and was highly impressed. I believe education is the solution to all problems and Dr Samanta is doing a stellar job in this field," Taapsee said.

Samanta felt glad to be a part of "KBC" hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "This is the second time that I've met Mr. Bachchan on the show. Mr. Bachchan was surprised with the good work we have been doing educating more than thirty thousand 'adivasi' children as it is one of the most important things for an individual to grow."

Meanwhile, Taapsee is enjoying the success of her latest film "Saand Ki Aankh", which is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

 

