close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu finds Vicky Kaushal 'marriage material'

Taapsee expressed her views when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3".

Taapsee Pannu finds Vicky Kaushal &#039;marriage material&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu shares a close bond with actor Vicky Kaushal, and says he is "marriage material".

Taapsee expressed her views when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3" along with Vicky. The show is aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement. 

She shared how they bonded only on Whatsapp before even meeting each other during the shoot of "Manmarziyaan".

On this, Vicky said: "I was in my blue hair and she in her red hair and I don't know for some reason we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener."

Taapsee said she doesn't find Vicky "hot".

When she was asked to choose for hook up, marry and kill' between Varun Dhawan, Vicky and Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee decided to hook-up with Varun, kill Abhishek and picked Vicky for marriage commenting, "Vicky is more marriage material."

Tags:
Taapsee PannuVicky KaushalVicky Kaushal moviesBFFs with Vogue - Season 3
Next
Story

Super excited to be part of sci-fi genre: Prateik Babbar

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally