Taapsee Pannu finds Vicky Kaushal 'marriage material'

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu shares a close bond with actor Vicky Kaushal, and says he is "marriage material".

Taapsee expressed her views when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3" along with Vicky. The show is aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

She shared how they bonded only on Whatsapp before even meeting each other during the shoot of "Manmarziyaan".

On this, Vicky said: "I was in my blue hair and she in her red hair and I don't know for some reason we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener."

Taapsee said she doesn't find Vicky "hot".

When she was asked to choose for hook up, marry and kill' between Varun Dhawan, Vicky and Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee decided to hook-up with Varun, kill Abhishek and picked Vicky for marriage commenting, "Vicky is more marriage material."