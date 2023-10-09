Taapsee Pannu Gets Irritated At Paps For Blocking Her Way, Says 'Please Move Otherwise'

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu was captured by the shutterbugs as she stepped out for a dinner night with her pals in Mumbai. However, while exiting the restaurant and heading towards her car, the actress was seen repeatedly telling the photographers to move away from her car. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzo posted a clip of Taapsee where the actress was seen visibly irritated after she noticed some men seemingly blocking the door of her car outside the restaurant.

Taapsee could be heard telling the camerapersons, "Please hatt jaiyye, please hatt jaiyye nahi toh bolenge dhakka lag gaya. (Please move or else you will say you got pushed)." However, when they refused to move, the actress was seen repeatedly pleading, "Please hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao." As the camerapersons cleared the way to her car's door, the actress was seen telling, "Thank You."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release in December this year. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee. While not much is known about the film, the comedy-drama is believed to be dealing with immigration. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Taapsee will also be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' opposite actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Jayprad Desai. She also has movies such as Empire and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in the making. She is also the producer of the upcoming film Dhak Dhak. The film stars Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ratna Pathak Shah.

On the personal front, the actress is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe. During an Ask Me Anything session, when a fan asked Taapsee when is she getting married, the actress replied, "So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know."