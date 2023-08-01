Taapsee Pannu Gets Roasted On Her Birthday, Shares Hilarious Video On Social Media - Watch

New Delhi: Talented actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated her special day in a truly unique way. This time, she decided to take a light-hearted jab at herself by organizing a hilarious roast event for her fans and close ones. And guess what? It was a laughter riot!

Comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu left no holds barred as they grilled and roasted Taapsee, leaving the room in fits of laughter.

Not everyone is comfortable laughing at themselves, but Taapsee proved once again why she's one of a kind. She even posted a sneak peek of the fun video, teasing us with some of the most rib-tickling moments.

She wrote, "Because probably the need of the hour today is to learn to take a joke on yourself, I thought why not start at home. What better way to turn a year maturer :)"

On the work front, Taapsee has Rajkumari Hirani's 'Dunki' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. will be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The prequel of the film, titled Haseen Dillruba, was directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. She is also set for the release of her Tamil movie, Alien.