Taapsee Pannu lashes out at Rangoli Chandel for her comment on Saand Ki Aankh

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-awaited film Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu was unveiled on Monday. While the trailer got a thumbs up from the viewers, Rangoli Chandel kicked off yet another controversy commenting on the cast of the film. However, Taapsee in a detailed post gave fitting reply to Chandel.

Her Statement read, “I wonder... I just wonder... Do we ever want to embrace the positivity or just keep latching on to negativity and glorifying it to save our lack of risk taking tendencies. Have we really lost the shoulder along with our spine to support people who venture out of their comfort zone to bring about a change???? Or it’s just reserved for two females who at relatively nascent stage of their career venture out to do something, which we were told, most of the people turned down? I wonder .... I just wonder... Did we ask the same question when we all loved what Anupam Kher did in Saaransh. Did we question when Nargis Dutt played mother to Sunil Dutt? Did we question John Travolta for playing a woman in Hairspray? Did we question Eddie Murphy for playing a white Jewish man in Coming to America? Did we question when Aamir Khan played a college kid in 3 Idiots ? And in the future are we going to question Ayushmann Khurrana for playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan? Or these lovely allegations and questions ore reserved only for us??? Well even if it is... we thank you from the bottom of our heart for noticing our little effort to bring to you something new, something different , something you all want to comment on, something you all want to attach yourself to, be it in any way, and something that attracted your attention. After all cinema is also about thought. Let’s keep the discussion going and hope your questions will be answered and doubts will be cleared this Diwali kyuki hum toh aa rahe hain iss baar pataake nahi goliyaan barsaane. Thank you for all the love and attention you have bestowed upon our small film with BIG heart!”

Earlier, Rangoli in a reply to Neena Gupta's tweet, she wrote, "Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ...We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this... shame on you all Bolly filth... for promoting sexism in the name of feminism.”