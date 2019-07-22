Taapsee Pannu shares moment between reality, drama

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu shared a sneak peek into an actors life showing the moment between "reality and drama".

Taapsee on Monday tweeted a photograph of herself looking into a mirror and getting her make-up done.

"That moment between reality and drama. Actors life," Taapsee captioned the image.

The 31-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Mission Mangal", revolving around the all-women team of scientists who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible.

"Mission Mangal" also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

She also has "Saand Ki Aankh" lined up for release. It based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Taapsee will essay the role of Prakashi, while Bhumi, who will play Chandro in the film, shared a photograph of herself along with Taapsee.