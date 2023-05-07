topStoriesenglish2604191
TAAPSEE PANNU

Taapsee Pannu Slays In Saree, Shoes As She Vacations In New York

On the acting front, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film 'Dunki', directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Vicky Kaushal also has a pivotal role in the film.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:34 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was seen walking around dressed in a nine yard wonder in New York while holidaying with her sister Shagun and beau and badminton champion Mathias Boe. Taapsee took to Instagram stories, where she shared a slew of pictures. In the images, the actress is seen wearing a white corset paired with a dark purple saree and sneakers.

She shared a picture holding a glass of water and wrote: "Clearly anti-bar person."

The second photograph had Taapsee posing sitting outside a cafe with another beverage: "Now more like it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

This is for the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together. Naturally, the film has been making a buzz since its announcement. In the film, SRK will be presented in a new avatar as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

The film went on floors in April, 2022.

