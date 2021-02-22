हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday (February 22) began shooting for her forthcoming film Dobaaraa. The new age thriller film is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed the actress in the 2018 film 'Manmarziyaan'.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday (February 22) began shooting for her forthcoming film Dobaaraa. The new age thriller film is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, who has previously directed the actress in the 2018 film 'Manmarziyaan'.

The actress tweeted about her association with the director, saying some collaborations deserve to be repeated.

"My #DobaaraaSeries. Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell...@anuragkashyap10 let's do this #Dobaaraa," Taapsee tweeted.

Talking about the film, Taapsee had recently shared, "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this."

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

Actress Taapsee Pannuanurag kashaypDobaaraaManmarziyanEkta Kapoor
