Taapsee Pannu to star in women's cricket captain Mithali Raj's biopic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has confirmed stepping into the shoes of women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film is titled 'Shbaash Mithu' and Taapsee will play the lead.

On the occasion of Mithali's birthday, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee had revealed that she was eyeing to star in Mithali's biopic but nothing was finalised then. “Honestly, I’ve stopped counting the number of sports films that have come to me! Maybe it’s because people by now are aware about the kind of love I have for sports. Also the fact that I’m very inquisitive to learn sports, makers know I’ll put in my 100 percent to learn. But, I’ve chosen few out of all those. Yes, I’m inclined towards the theme, but my film choices will be more basis what the story is. I probably admire and follow so many sports stars, but not everybody has a story worth making into a movie. It’s a journey probably worth admiring.”

This would be Taapsee's second biopic as the actress was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh which was based on the life of shooter daadis, Chandro Tomar and Prakash Tomar. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside her.