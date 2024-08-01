Advertisement
TAAPSEE PANNU BIRTHDAY

Taapsee Pannu Turns 37: From Badla, Thappad To Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Leading Lady Wows Her Fans

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu celebrates her birthday today, marking a milestone in her illustrious career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Taapsee Pannu Turns 37: From Badla, Thappad To Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Leading Lady Wows Her Fans (Image: @taapsee/Instagram)

New Delhi: The talented actress has captivated audiences with her powerful performances, consistently pushing boundaries in Indian cinema. Today, let's take decode her film trajectory and Box Office success.

Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Film

Taapsee's upcoming project, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', set to release on Netflix on August 9, promises to be a game-changer as one of the first female-led sequels on a streaming platform. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Taapsee Pannu's Best Works

Her film ‘Badla’ achieved success, surpassing the Rs. 100 Cr mark at the global box office. In ‘Naam Shabana’, she portrayed an undercover agent with a gripping performance that fuels the film's intense action and suspense. Additionally, her role in ‘Thappad’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’ was a notable success, further highlighting her versatility.

Ranking number 4 on Outlook India's 40 Under 40 list of leaders for 2024, Taapsee's influence extends beyond cinema to entrepreneurship. 

With upcoming projects and accolades, Taapsee Pannu is set to continue charming and inspiring audiences.

