close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu turns heads in a colourful top during 'Saand Ki Aankh' success party—Pics

Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of her latest release 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and released in October this year. 

Taapsee Pannu turns heads in a colourful top during &#039;Saand Ki Aankh&#039; success party—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of her latest release 'Saand Ki Aankh'. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and hit the silver screens on October 22 this year.

Based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, the film received rave reviews from critics and audience. Due to the positive word of mouth publicity, its collections witnessed substantial growth.

A success party of the film was held in Mumbai last night, in which Taapsee was in limelight due to her colourful one-shoulder top. The bling and colours on it not only make it hard to miss, but also make us wonder if it was a little over the top, considering the occasion.

The actress paired her top with black jeans, flat sandals and a choker.

Take a look yourself and tell us what do you think of Taapsee's outfit:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Coming back to 'Saand Ki Aankh', the film marks Tushar Hiranandani's directorial debut and is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Tags:
Taapsee PannuBhumi PednekarSaand Ki Aankh
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan is a sight to behold on Peacock magazine cover—See inside

Must Watch

PT1M58S

ABVP, DUSU to hold peace march in solidarity with JNU students