'Taapsee Pannu Will Not Use Body Double For Her Upcoming Film 'Gandhari': Report

New Delhi: Talented actress Taapsee Pannu has often picked up challenging roles and tried her hand at every genre—family drama, horror, action. However, some of her most iconic roles in films like Pink (2016), Naam Shabana (2017), and Thappad (2020) have been etched in the audiences’ minds. Now her fans are eagerly awaiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gandhari’ which is billed as an action-thriller.

The film revolves around the story of a mother who takes on a fierce and brutal fight to save her child who is abducted. The actress has been working rigorously to prepare for the role that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

According to a source, “As per the source, we have learned that Taapsee will not be using a body double for her upcoming film GANDHARI and she will be doing her own stunts for action scenes, where she will be seen playing a mother for the first time. Her role is based on a determined mother who is on a mission, and you will also see her bond with her child. She is focusing on her agility to keep her character and fight scenes more real and raw.”

After the tremendous success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, ‘Gandhari’ marks her second collaboration with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The film is tentatively scheduled to stream next year.