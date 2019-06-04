Taapsee Pannu's latest hairdo will remind you of Kangana Ranaut—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actress Taapsee Pannu was recently clicked at the promotional event of her upcoming bilingual drama 'Game Over' at Novotel, Mumbai. The stunning actress donned pastels shades and looked summer ready.

What caught our attention was her latest hairdo. The actress has gone back to her curly hair days and reminds us of another power-packed performer Kangana Ranaut. Both are blessed with beautiful curly mane and pull it off quite well.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Taapsee will be seen in 'Game Over' which is made in Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The storyline revolves around the central character played by Taapsee, who is wheel-chair bound and tries to protect her home from a mysterious being.

The thriller is jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap. 'Game Over' music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann and it is scheduled to release on June 14, 2019.