Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's "Biji", or paternal grandmother, has passed away.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph from a Gurudwara, where a photograph of her grandmother is placed along with garlands.

"The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji," Taapsee captioned the image.

Other details of her grandmother's passing away are yet to be made public.