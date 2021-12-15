हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s daughter embraces grey hair at her wedding!

Beauty comes in all colours -- and that's what actor Dilip Joshi's daughter conveyed beautifully at her wedding.

Taarak Mehta Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s daughter embraces grey hair at her wedding!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Beauty comes in all colours -- and that's what actor Dilip Joshi's daughter conveyed beautifully at her wedding.

Dilip's daughter Niyati got married to her beau Yashovardhan Mishra recently.

Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, Dilip took to Instagram and wished Niyati a happy married life.

 

"You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand... that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple," he wrote.

Niyati's wedding pictures garnered netizens' attention a lot as she proudly flaunted her grey hair on her big day.

Praising Niyati, a social media user wrote, "Thank you for not hiding your grey hair. Beautiful pictures."

Another one commented, "The bride has the guts to keep her hair grey at her wedding days. Kudos to her courage."

The ceremony was performed as per traditional Gujarati rituals.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dilip Joshidaughter Niyatiaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahJethalalGrey hairJust Married
Next
Story

Newlywed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their heart out at wedding after-party – Watch!

Must Watch

PT5M58S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 15, 2021