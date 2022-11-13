Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Aradhana Sharma's bikini avatar on Goa beach sets internet on fire

NEW DELHI: Actress Aradhana Sharma, who was seen in a brief role in the hit television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' last year, gained immense popularity and recognition from the show. Aradhana became a household name with her character 'Deepti' and received lots of love from the audience.

The actress often sends the temperature soaring with her bold and sensual photos and videos on social media. Aradhana is currently vacationing in Goa and has set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures. The actress is a true fashionista and her photos are no less than a sight for sore eyes.

Donning a yellow bikini wear, Aradhana Sharma walks on a beach and shows off her fantabulous figure.

Aradhana Sharma sizzles seen posing in a red and yellow bra and underwear set. Adding chic touch to her style, she teamed the outfit with boyfriend jeans and sensuously poses for the camera.

The 'Taarak Mehta..' actress is donning a leopard-print bralette and unbuttoned denim shorts. She completed the look with pink-tinted shades.

Aradhana has been a part of 'Splitsvilla Season 12' and reportedly dated co-contestant Alfez Khaishgi. They later broke up.