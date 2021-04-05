'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor held in Mumbai for chain-snatching case

Mumbai: Actor Miraj Vallabhdas Kapri popularly known for his role on TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was caught on charges of theft on Monday in Mumbai. He has played minor roles in serials like 'Thapki', and 'Mere Angane Mein'.

The actor apparently took to chain snatching after losing lakhs of rupees to betting addiction. To repay his debts, the actor along with his friend Vaibhav Babu Jadav started chain snatching.

The police arrested both Miraj and Vaibhav near Rander Bhesan intersection after they received a tip off from an informer.

Police have recovered goods worth Rs 2,54,000 including 3 gold chains, 2 mobiles, and stolen bikes from both the culprits.

According to police, two cases were filed against the accused, one each in Mahidharpura and Udhna police stations, the cases are now solved.

Both the accused are Junagadh residents.

The accused have confessed to the crime and told the police that they mostly targeted lonely old women walking on deserted streets.