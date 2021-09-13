हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Prashant Bajaj injures shoulder as car hit by autorickshaw

'Ayushmann Bhava' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Prashant Bajaj escaped with minor injuries as his car met with an accident at the MTNL junction in Mumbai recently.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Prashant Bajaj injures shoulder as car hit by autorickshaw
Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: 'Ayushmann Bhava' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Prashant Bajaj escaped with minor injuries as his car met with an accident at the MTNL junction in Mumbai recently.

An FIR was registered against the driver of an autorickshaw that hit Prashant's car which was badly damaged on the front.

car

Prashant said, "I can't thank God enough for escaping this. It looked horrible initially. I felt as if I lost my limb. I was numb but then people were there and I could come home safe. We have filed an FIR and the police will do their due diligence. The autorickshaw driver who hit me is safe as well and thank God for that. A huge thank you to all my fans for the love and support. Stay safe."

 

