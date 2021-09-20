Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali looks stunning in dreadlocks, nose ring, check photo

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame by playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the popular comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. The actress quit the show in 2019 to pursue her higher studies. Despite not being a part of the show, she continues to enjoy immense popularity on social media. Nidhi often drops pictures of picturesque locations as she is an avid traveller.

She recently took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie from her trip to the Himalayan mountains. The sparkling picture showed her wearing a beautiful smile, nose ring and dreadlocks, leaving her fans quite impressed.

Nidhi Bhanushali became a household name with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that the Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah actress has been approached by makers of Bigg Boss 15 to be a part of the show. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, the latest speculation of Nidhi being a part of 15th edition of the reality show has definately made her fans excited.

As per Bollywood Life, apart from Nidhi, names of television actors like Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are doing the rounds as alleged contestants of Salman Khan's show.