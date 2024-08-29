Advertisement
SHAILESH LODHA FATHER DEATH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Actor Shailesh Lodha’s Father Passes Away

Shailesh Lodha of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is grieving the loss of his father, sharing a poignant tribute on Instagram.

Aug 29, 2024
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Actor Shailesh Lodha’s Father Passes Away (Image: @iamshaileshlodha/Instagram)

New Delhi: Famous actor-poet Shailesh Lodha, renowned for his role as Taarak Mehta in the popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has been hit by a profound personal tragedy. The actor's father, Mr. Shyam Singh Lodha passed away.

Shailesh Lodha took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his fans and followers. In his emotional post, he expressed his grief with poignant words: “जो भी हूँ...आप की परछाई हूँ.... आज सुबह के सूरज ने जगत तो रोशन किया पर हमारी ज़िन्दगी में अँधेरा हो गया.....पापा ने देह त्याग दी....आंसुओं की भाषा होती तो कुछ लिख पाता.....एक बार फिर से कह दीजिये ना...बबलू” (Translation: “Whatever I am... I am your shadow... The morning sun illuminated the world today, but darkness has enveloped our lives... Papa has left this body... If tears had a language, I could have written something... Please say it once again... Babloo”).

The Instagram post featured a touching photograph of Shailesh Lodha and his father seated together, capturing a moment of shared warmth and connection. The actor's tribute has quickly gone viral, eliciting an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and colleagues alike.

