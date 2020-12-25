हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's fake account user responds to troll posting obscene comment

On social media, there are several fake accounts too, impersonating the celebrity - while some are fan clubs others simply fake handlers. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta&#039;s fake account user responds to troll posting obscene comment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is perhaps one of the longest-running sitcoms on television and that explains its popularity among the masses. All the lead characters of the show have a huge fan following. So it comes as no surprise that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of the show has several fan pages dedicated was to her. 

On social media, there are several fake accounts too, impersonating the celebrity - while some are fan clubs others simply fake handlers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mmoonstar)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @mmoonstar)

Recently, a troll tried to slip in a derogatory comment on a fake account of Munmun Dutta, and the user responded in an equally unruly language. Here's the screenshot: 

Well, even though Babita Ji's fake account user was bashing the troll, the language used was unsavoury, which could give fans an impression that it is the celebrity answering. However, it was not Munmun replying as her Instagram account is verified with a blue tick mark and has a different profile picture, unlike this one. 

Munmun herself is quite active on social media and often shares jaw-dropping pictures. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahbabita jiMunmun Duttafake account
Next
Story

Gal Gadot defends her casting as Cleopatra against whitewashing charges
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M22S

Video: PM and President pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary