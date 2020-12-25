Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta's fake account user responds to troll posting obscene comment

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is perhaps one of the longest-running sitcoms on television and that explains its popularity among the masses. All the lead characters of the show have a huge fan following. So it comes as no surprise that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of the show has several fan pages dedicated was to her.

On social media, there are several fake accounts too, impersonating the celebrity - while some are fan clubs others simply fake handlers.

Recently, a troll tried to slip in a derogatory comment on a fake account of Munmun Dutta, and the user responded in an equally unruly language. Here's the screenshot:

Well, even though Babita Ji's fake account user was bashing the troll, the language used was unsavoury, which could give fans an impression that it is the celebrity answering. However, it was not Munmun replying as her Instagram account is verified with a blue tick mark and has a different profile picture, unlike this one.

Munmun herself is quite active on social media and often shares jaw-dropping pictures.