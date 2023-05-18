Taarak Mehta's Former Director Malav Rajda Speaks In Favour Of Jennifer Mistry

New Delhi: The sexual misconduct allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of the famous TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) left the audience shocked. Actress Jennifer Mistry, who had been associated with the sitcom for the last 15 years and played Roshan Sodhi on the show levelled serious allegations against the makers at the workplace. She quit the show after being a part of it for more than a decade.

TMKOC EX-DIRECTOR SPEAKS ON SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Soon after this, the makers denied all these claims calling the actress 'unprofessional' and 'abusive'. Reacting to this, former director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda in an interview with ETimes spoke on the allegations. He said, "As far as the claims that are being made that she used to come late on the sets, I would say that it has never happened in the 14 years that my shoot had to suffer because of her. A lot of actors arrive late on the sets and we know the Mumbai traffic. So, half an hour late is fine. There were many times when we have extended the shoot timings of actors beyond 12 hours from our side. In the last 14 years, my shooting has never suffered because of Jennifer."

Praising the actress, he added, "Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets. There have been so many times when she has done her makeup on her own and hairstyle also so that the shoot doesn’t get delayed. She was someone who would sit together with all the actors including male and have lunch. It was not once or twice it was a daily routine for her. I don’t think anyone would interact and sit with a person who would be so abusive on the sets. She was very good and friendly with everyone."

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH ACTRESS ALLEGES SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Meanwhile, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace. According to IANS report, this is not the first time a complaint has been filed against Modi. Earlier, actor Shailesh Lodha, who essayed Mehta ji in the show, had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues. According to the new report, it claims Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago and had her last shoot on March 7.

Mistry had said to a media outlet that she left the sets as she was "subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj."

She also shared that the producers did not make arrangements for her but they do for all the male actors. She said that the place is 'male chauvinistic'.