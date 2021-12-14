Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi shares photos from daughter's wedding, take a look

NEW DELHI: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati got married last week. Taking to Instagram, Dilip shared few photos from the grand wedding, and thanked everyone for sending their good wishes and blessings to the newlyweds.

Dilip was also seen getting emotional while penning a note of gratitude. Sharing that while one may borrow the feelings from films and songs, getting his daughter married was an unparalleled experience. Dilip Joshi also welcomed the ' newest entrant to the family' and called him his 'son'. "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan," he wrote.

Niyati got married on December 11 to Yashowardhan as per Gujarati rituals.

For the wedding, the couple was dressed in traditional Gujarati outfits. Later, when the coupe arrived at the mandap, Niyati changed into a green sari.