Tabassum Govil Prayer Meet: Moushumi Chatterjee, Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaffrey and others pay last respects to veteran actress

Tabassum was popularly known for her show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'. The actress passed away on Friday evening at the age of 78 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The actress passed away on Friday evening at the age of 78 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.
  • A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday evening in her memory. Members of the film fraternity united to pay their final respects to the actress.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Tabassum Govil is no more. The actress passed away on Friday evening at the age of 78 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her death has come as a shock to her fans and her family. A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Monday evening in her memory. Members of the film fraternity united to pay their final respects to the actress.

Actress Moushumi Chatterjee, Farah Khan, Delnaaz Irani, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaffrey, Neil Nitin Mukesh along with his father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh were among the celebs that were pictured at the prayer meet.

Tabassum was popularly known for her show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'.

She started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. She later had a television career as the host of first TV talk show of Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. It ran on National broadcaster Doordarshan from 1972 to 1993, wherein she interviewed film and TV personalities.

She made her film debut as a child actor with 'Nargis' in 1947, followed by 'Mera Suhaag', 'Manjhdhar' and other. Her last film appearance was in 'Swarg' in 1990. 

