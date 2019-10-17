close

Tabu

Tabu, Farah Khan celebrate '30 years of Dosti'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Tabu have been friends for 30 years.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Tabu have been friends for 30 years.

Farah on Friday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for the "Chandni Bar" actress, saying "some friendships are beyond tags".

"My most beautiful Tabu... celebrating 30 years of our Dosti..taking turns to lean on each other," Farah wrote.

Along with the post, she posted an image in which Tabu can be seen leaning on Farah.

The picture has garnered a lot of comments from the social media users, including actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre and Jacqueline Fernandes.

On the work front, Tabu will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in "Jawaani Jaaneman" and Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

