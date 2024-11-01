Tabu Looks Stunning At Dune: Prophecy New York Premiere - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Tabu flew to New York for the much-anticipated premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune: The Sisterhood. Known for her powerful performances across Hindi and regional films, as well as her impeccable fashion sense, Tabu made an unforgettable appearance at the grand premiere on October 30th.

As the event approached, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaited her red carpet look. Tabu did not disappoint, gracing the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble designed by the renowned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was was a unique couture creation that reinterprets the classic Angrakha. It showcases the revival of Abu Sandeep's iconic 'Crushed Silk' collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago. Her stunning appearance left everyone in awe, and fans are now more excited than ever to see her in Dune: Prophecy.

Tabu’s character of Sister Francesca is described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. As per the logline, “once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital”.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.