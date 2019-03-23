हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tahira Kashyap

Tahira calls for regular check ups, mammography

Writer-director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, has called on everyone to get regular check ups and mammograms done if needed.

Tahira calls for regular check ups, mammography

Mumbai: Writer-director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, has called on everyone to get regular check ups and mammograms done if needed.

Tahira on Friday evening tweeted: "Just felt like urging everyone to get regular check ups done. If the doc suggests please do get a mammogram done. Please do not ignore any symptom." 

She also said that "early detection can really help". 

"Please take good care of yourselves... breast cancer awareness.... early detection," Tahira, who has undergone preventive mastectomy, added.

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.

Tags:
Tahira KashyapAyushmann Khurranahigh grade cancer
Next
Story

Completed 60% shooting of ‘Panipat': Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch

PT20M42S

NDA list Of Bihar Candidates Out; BJP, JDU to contest 17 seats each for Lok Sabha polls