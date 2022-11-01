Tahira forgets her wedding anniversary, Ayushmann has an adorably hilarious reply; check out

New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap wished her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, their wedding anniversary a day prior and it took over the internet. The 'Andhadhun' actor reacted to his wife's post and it is adorably hilarious.

The couple married on November 1, 2008. His wife Tahira wished him on October 31 with a sweet message on Instagram. Later, her friend corrected her that she is early and she took to Instagram to apologise to Ayushmann.

Tahira shared a happy picture with Ayushmann on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm. Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married. Guess it’s all relative na… what is scarier (laughing emojis)."

After realising that she wished on the wrong date, she corrected her mistake by writing, 'check the story guys' in the comment section. "Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory hre's the proof! My good friend @rohinimahajan reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow not today. Not taking down the post kyonki kal bhi toh karna padega... sorry @ayushmannk I tried though," her story read.

Today, Ayushmann shared a picture with Tahira on Insta and wrote, "Excuse! @tahirakashyap (red heart emoji). Aaj hai anniversary (the anniversary is today)! Paris, Summer of 2022."

Ayushmann re-shared Tahira's apology note as Instagram Stories and said, 'Ab kya hee boloon (What should I say now). Happy anniversary in advance (laughing and heart emojis).'

Ayushmann and Tahira have two beautiful children together, a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka. The couple is adored by many.