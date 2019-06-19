close

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap apologises and deletes Buddha pic, says never wanted to hurt anyone—Check post

The brave heart is battling cancer about which she first opened up on social media some time back.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana's author wife Tahira Kashyap recently posted a picture on her Instagram which offended a few netizens. Tahira shared a photo from her vacay where she was seen sitting on the Buddha statue.

However, the picture drew flak from netizens and eventually she had to remove it. The author deleted the picture and also issued an apology saying she never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.

Tahira in her post wrote: “I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone. Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers)

The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She was out on a family vacation.

She first shared on social media that she has DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells but later was diagnosed with stage 1a cancer.

She is giving the deadly 'c' word disease a tough fight and has emerged as an inspiration to many. Tahira even shared pictures of her bald look after undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

 

 

 

Tahira KashyapbuddhaBuddha statueCancerBreast cancerDCISDuctal carcinoma in situ
