Tahira Kashyap asked about working with husband Ayushmann Khurrana, says might ‘carry daggers and knives to sets’!

New Delhi: Writer-director Tahira Kashyap has carved a niche of her own in the Industry. From directing critically-acclaimed short films to writing novels, Tahira has done it all.

So when asked if she would be rather interested in working with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and would ever want to direct him in her film. Tahira’s reaction was something which will leave you in splits.

While talking to IndiaToday.in, she spilled the beans on her future plans and said, “I think we enjoy the space that we are in right now. We both work and we come home and spend quality time with each other. I don't know how it will be having him on set or the other way round. I don't know whether it will be magical or devastating. Not sure whether we will bring out the best in each other or will carry daggers and knives every day to the sets. All I can say is that we are really happy in our space currently.”

Tahira also opened up about her career goals and said, “I am a storyteller at heart and I will find one medium or another to bombard you with my stories - whether it's through short films or feature films, books or Instagram I will keep telling stories.”

For the unversed, Tahira Kashyap has directed short films like Toffee, Pinni and the recent one was Quaranteen Crush 'Feels Like Ishq' for Netflix.

Not only that, she is all set for her first feature film ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’. The film stars Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanvar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts and have been together for more than a decade now. They got married in 2008 and have two kids together - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.