Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Adds Story About Mom-In-Law In Her Series 'Stories In My Head'

New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap never fails to show us that the grass is greener on our side too. The celebrated writer and director has now begun with a heart-warming series on Instagram wherein she picks up relevant, slice-of-life stories with a tinge of humour and some cheer!

Her last reel featuring her mother-in-law adapting to normalcy post her father-in-law's demise read, "At 73, what do I choose to see? Is it going to be loneliness? Is that my destiny? Have shifted bases and moved to a new city. In a world without my most loved one can I still breath?" The reel garnered immense sycophancy wherein Bhumi Pednekar commented, "this is beautiful," and Neeti Mohan commented, "This is the most beautiful post ever. Kudos to aunty's spirit and salute to a daughter-in-law like you," amongst others.

Tahira added, "'Stories are something that are always brewing inside my mind. I love stories! So, I started with 'Stories in my head.' Whenever a story pops up in my head, I write it down. It’s very gratifying to know that people can relate to my stories."

Tahira has posted a few reels so far and all of them have garnered immense adulation. Her previous reels cover topics such as 'Solo trip,' 'Food & Workout' and 'Nani.' 'Stories in my head,' the IP (Intellectual property) resembles the one Tahira had earlier created during the lockdown, named, 'Lockdown Tales.' While 'Stories in my head' continue to garner appreciation, Tahira has her hands full with her debut directorial 'Sharmajee ki beti,' and a couple of other untitled projects.