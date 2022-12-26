topStoriesenglish
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana makes Christmas merrier for the kids at Wadia Hospital, check out adorable pics

Tahira firmly believes that every child deserves a balanced nutrition, in the absence of which battling cancer gets challenging and fully resonates with the cause of helping children braving to have a healthy diet in order to recover sooner. 

Dec 26, 2022
New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always been a source of encouragement for everyone facing a hard time. Cuddles Foundation is a Mumbai-based foundation that is dedicated to beating childhood cancer supported by proper nutrition. Tahira rings in Christmas this year by joining hands with them to take this initiative ahead and celebrates with the kids at Wadia Hospital to add festive cheer.

Tahira firmly believes that every child deserves balanced nutrition, in the absence of which battling cancer gets challenging and fully resonates with the cause of helping children braving to have a healthy diet in order to recover sooner. To mark her association with the NGO, Tahira brought in Christmas cheer for ​the kids at Wadia Hospital, in an event organized by Cuddles Foundation in Mumbai. 

Tahira adds, "I am elated! These kids are a real bundle of joy and spending time with them felt like a breath of fresh air amidst the worldly chaos. Cuddles Foundation is doing a commendable job. Malnutrition is something that really hinders treatment. It is challenging to solve the crisis of childhood cancer if children are malnourished. I hope and pray for everyone to be healthy. It was an absolute delight to celebrate Christmas with these cuties, to bring in some joy and cheer for these kids who are already braving so much at an early age."

Tahira has always championed positivity and hope. She has also recently finished directing her first feature film, "Sharmaji ki beti," which is slated for a 2023 release.

