New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, like an every-year ritual, many celebrities and devotees welcomed Bappa home. This year Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 31, starting the 10-day long festive mood in Maharashtra. Ganpati Utsav is a major festival in the state and preparations can be seen on almost every corner.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, in a conversation with Zee News, talked about her experience of making an eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idol and celebrating the festival at home for the first time.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana opens up on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time. She said, "This is the first time that we are celebrating and the idea came from my daughter who really wanted to do it at home. So we got terracotta clay, the Gili mitti and we made Ganesha at home and it's a very small and yet humble way of celebrating only with very close family and friends."

"We have opened our house to everyone and it's generating a lot of love, Joy and happiness and a lot of warmth and this is something I am really enjoying about this festival. It's been 12 years for me in Mumbai and this is the first time we are celebrating so it brings a lot of Joy," she added.

When asked about what advice they have for all those celebrating, Tahira replied, "Only advice is to be considerate to everybody else and one should be on any other day to other people's exisistence, their beliefs. We should be considerate towards their value system as well and also it will be great if we all can go Eco- friendly, I have done that and in fact making your own Ganesha, own idol with your hands using clay it just gives you so much more happiness and Joy so I would really wish everybody goes eco-friendly this time and every time."

Tahira made her own eco-friendly Ganpati this year, on asking about the tips she wants to give to her fans, she said, "The tips on making this at home is ready for a lot of laughter and lot of Jokes because everybody is on their own zone while making the Ganesha murti but the beautiful part is it all comes together by the end of it so the only tip is be ready to experience a whole lot of Joy when you do it on your own because it was for me when I did it with my kids."

"The process adds to the final outcome so just have fun with making it," she concluded.